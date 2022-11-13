Germany's IG Metall union calls for further strikes on Monday

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany's IG Metall union on Sunday called for new strikes on Monday in its ongoing wage dispute.

The so-called warning strikes will take place at targeted locations in the states of Hesse, Thuringia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the union said.

The union, which represents metal and electric industry workers, have called for an 8% pay increase.

(Reporting by Tom Sims;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

