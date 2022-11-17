Germany's IG Metall union agrees 5.2% wage rise from June 2023 in key state

Adds details, background

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Germany's largest trade union, IG Metall, on Friday agreed a deal with employers that will see wages increase 5.2% next year and 3.3% in 2024 in a key western state, setting the benchmark for 3.9 million metal and electrical sector workers nationwide.

The accord, which includes a 3,000 euro ($3,100) tax-free payment for employees, comes after the union called for an 8% pay raise. The deal was reached after five rounds of talks and a series of warning strikes IG Metall staged to press its demand.

The union said the pay increase will begin in June 2023 with the 5.2% hike, with the further 3.3% raise due in May 2024.

The 3,000 euro payment will be divided into two tranches, one in March 2023 and the second the year after.

Roman Zitzelsberger, IG Metall leader in Baden-Wuerttemberg district said the result was "very decent".

"This is a result that came about in a difficult time with a lot of strife, with a lot of wrangling and heated debates," he said at news conference after almost 12 hours of negotiations.

Workers' purchasing power in Europe's biggest economy has taken a hit with consumer price inflation at 11.6% in October. Employers, however, do not see much scope for wage increases due to the rising costs of material and energy.

The agreement, which runs until September 2024, offers an average increase of around 8,500 euros over 24 months, including the tax-free payment, Zitzelsberger said.

Companies will have the option of bringing forward or postponing the one-off payment to move the cost burden to another calendar year if necessary.

The bargaining parties also agreed they would react quickly and flexibly if the energy crisis escalates.

Harald Marquardt, the negotiator on the employers' side, said the compromise was "painful and just about bearable for the majority of companies."

"We certainly swallowed a toad or two, but the others didn't get away without swallowing toads either," Marquardt said.

($1 = 0.9642 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Tom Hogue)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.