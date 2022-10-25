Germany's HHLA to propose China's Cosco take 24.9% stake in one of its terminals - source

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German logistics firm HHLA HHFGn.DE will propose that Chinese shipping firm Cosco take a 24.9% stake in one of its three container terminals at the Hamburg port, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

That would be a smaller stake than the initially planned 35%, in a compromise that could allow the deal to go ahead against recent political opposition.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Miranda Murray)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

