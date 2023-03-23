Germany's HHLA expects quick feedback from Econ Ministry on Cosco acquisition

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - German logistics firm HHLA HHFGn.DE expects quick feedback from the Economy Ministry over the pending approval for Chinese shipping giant Cosco 601919.SS taking a stake in a terminal at Hamburg's port, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The German cabinet in October gave the green light for Cosco to buy the terminal in Germany's largest port but final approval from the Economy Ministry is still pending.

"We believe we have answered all the questions," HHLA head Angela Titzrath said, adding that HHLA had implemented the ministry's requirements for the contract with Cosco and that the government must be aware of its responsibility for the port.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.