Germany's Henkel raises 2022 sales outlook

Germany's Henkel raised its 2022 outlook for organic sales based on strong sales growth in its adhesives unit, the company said on Tuesday.

The chemical and consumer goods company now expects organic sales growth of between 5.5% and 7.5% from a previous range of 4.5% to 6.5%, Henkel said on its Capital Markets Day.

