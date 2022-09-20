Germany's Henkel raises 2022 sales outlook

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel HNKG_p.DE raised its 2022 outlook for organic sales based on strong sales growth in its adhesives unit, the company said on Tuesday.

The chemical and consumer goods company now expects organic sales growth of between 5.5% and 7.5% from a previous range of 4.5% to 6.5%, Henkel said on its Capital Markets Day.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kim Coghill)

