Germany's HelloFresh reports quarterly sales above expectations

March 2 (Reuters) - HelloFresh's HFGG.DE sales more than doubled in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations, the German meal-kit delivery company said on Tuesday, as the trend of cooking more meals at home amid coronavirus-related lockdowns persisted.

(Reporting by Veronica Snoj and Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

