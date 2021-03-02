Germany's HelloFresh reports quarterly sales above expectations

Contributors
Veronica Snoj Reuters
Milla Nissi Reuters
Published

HelloFresh's sales more than doubled in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations, the German meal-kit delivery company said on Tuesday, as the trend of cooking more meals at home amid coronavirus-related lockdowns persisted.

March 2 (Reuters) - HelloFresh's HFGG.DE sales more than doubled in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations, the German meal-kit delivery company said on Tuesday, as the trend of cooking more meals at home amid coronavirus-related lockdowns persisted.

(Reporting by Veronica Snoj and Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((veronica.snoj@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 89;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters