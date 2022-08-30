Germany's Habeck: no comment on report of nuclear power stress test tweak

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck declined to comment on Tuesday on a report by news magazine Der Spiegel that he is paving the way for the continued operation of German nuclear power plants.

German utilities have said they may operate the country's three remaining nuclear reactors beyond their scheduled year-end closure date, but it is up to Berlin to get the ball rolling.

Power grid operators are currently stress testing the transmission system to assess the risks of an escalation in the Russian gas supply crisis as winter approaches, with the results expected shortly.

The outcome could prompt the government to extend the life of the reactors as it attempts to power the economy and ward off a recession seen as increasingly likely if faltering Russian gas exports stop entirely.

Spiegel reported that Habeck's Economy Ministry has changed the framework conditions of the stress test in such a way that continued operation beyond the end of the year should appear sensible.

Habeck declined to comment when asked about the report at a news conference.

The news magazine, without specifying a source, said that according to its information, the Economy Ministry is giving initial consideration to a draft law that would legally regulate continued operation.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

