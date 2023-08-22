Germany's grain harvest down after rain hits crops, farm association says

Adds wheat harvest likely to be finished this week in paragraph 5

HAMBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Germany's 2023 grain crop of all types could fall to around, or under, 40 million metric tons from 43 million in 2022 after crops suffered due to repeated rain in August, the DBV association of German farmers said on Tuesday.

It was still questionable whether the 40-million-ton level could be reached after harvesting was frequently halted by August rain, it said in a report. The association’s first grain harvest estimate in July was 40.9 million tons.

A wet spring was followed by dryness in May and June then by repeated rain in July and August, DBV President Joachim Rukwied said.

“The long period of rain means we are facing significant losses of volume and quality,” Rukwied said.

Wheat harvest volumes are expected to fall well below last year but no total was initially given. Wheat harvesting could be completed later this week if current dry weather continues, Rukwied said in an online press conference.

A larger proportion of Germany's wheat harvest is expected to only reach animal feed quality but a precise forecast is not possible, he said.

“In some regions wheat which should have been harvested is still standing in the fields,” the association said.

It expects the winter rapeseed harvest to fall by 4.9% to 4.07 million tons.

Germany is the European Union’s second-largest wheat producer after France and in most years the EU’s largest producer of rapeseed, Europe’s main oilseed for edible oil, biodiesel and animal feed meal production.

Winter barley, used for animal feed, is expected to increase by some 9.1% on the year to 9.5 million tons as harvesting was completed before the August rains.

Summer rain has benefited crops which are traditionally harvested in the autumn including maize (corn) and sugar beets, and a good grape crop for wine is also expected.

