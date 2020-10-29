Germany's Fresenius Q3 net income beats on strong earnings at dialysis, drugs units

German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co beat third-quarter net income expectations on Thursday, buoyed by strong earnings at its dialysis unit, recovery in generic drugs and increased number elective procedures at its hospitals.

Fresenius said net income grew by 1% in constant currency to 427 million euros ($504.67 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, slightly above analysts' average forecast of 418 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The growth was due to its infusion drug unit Kabi's recovery in Europe and China and hospital operator Helios' sales growth from renewed elective procedures, it added.

The group confirmed its guidance for full-year earnings development between -4% and 1% as well as revenue growth between 3% and 6%.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

