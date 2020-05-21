Germany's Fresenius Medical Care confirms data leak in Serbia after hacker attack

May 21 (Reuters) - German dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DE confirmed on Thursday that patient data from some of its dialysis centres in Serbia leaked after a recent hacker attack.

The leak might be associated with a recent incident where hackers stole data from its parent company, the German healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE, FMC said.

The investigation was ongoing but FMC's operations in Serbia continued, the company said, adding it had filed a complaint against the unknown attackers with Germany's public prosecutor.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 778 52 86;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.