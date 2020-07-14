Germany's FMS Wertmanagement invites bid for Depfa

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Germany's FMS Wertmanagement FMSWA.UL on Tuesday invited bids for Dublin-based credit institution Depfa bank, as the German government seeks to draw a line under the country's largest bailout of the financial crisis a decade ago.

Depfa is a former unit of Hypo Real Estate (HRE), which Germany nationalized in 2009. An attempt to sell Depfa for 320 million euros was scrapped in 2014 and the lender was instead transferred to the HRE bad bank FMS Wertmanagement (FMSW).

FMSW has mandated Barclays to find a buyer for Depfa and said interested parties had until August 3 to submit bids for the state financier.

