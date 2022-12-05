Germany's FMC appoints Helen Giza as CEO

December 05, 2022 — 06:01 pm EST

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DE on Monday said its Chief Executive Carla Kriwet would step down just two months after taking over and will be replaced by Helen Giza.

Giza will continue to serve as the chief financial officer of FMC until further notice, the company said.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

