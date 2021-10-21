US Markets

Germany's FlixMobility buys U.S. bus company Greyhound from FirstGroup

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

German transport company FlixMobility has bought U.S. bus company Greyhound from Britain's FirstGroup for an enterprise value of about $46 million, it said on Thursday.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - German transport company FlixMobility has bought U.S. bus company Greyhound from Britain's FirstGroup FGP.L for an enterprise value of about $46 million, it said on Thursday.

UK train and bus operator FirstGroup has been looking for a buyer for Greyhound since before the pandemic began and the sale will mark its exit from international markets following the sale of its U.S. bus operations to private-equity firm EQT earlier this year.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular