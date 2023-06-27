News & Insights

Germany’s export expectations fall noticeably in June

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

June 27, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Sentiment in the German export industry has deteriorated noticeably in June, a survey by the Ifo Institute showed on Tuesday.

The Ifo export expectations index fell to minus 5.6 points in June from plus 1.0 points in May, dropping to its lowest level since November 2022.

"In addition to weak demand on the German domestic market, we are now also seeing fewer orders from abroad," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at Ifo. "This is bad news for Germany’s export economy."

The majority of sectors forecast exports to decline over the next three months, the Ifo report said. Only clothing manufacturers and the beverage industry predict significant growth.

It is not just export expectations that have clouded over in June. German business morale worsened for the second consecutive month, the Ifo business climate index showed on Monday, indicating that Europe's largest economy faces an uphill battle to shake off recession.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez Editing by Christina Fincher)

((maria.martinez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.