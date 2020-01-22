Germany's EWE gets funding boost from new shareholder Ardian

German regional utility EWE [LANDWE.UL] has access to half a billion euros ($555 million) in funds for growth from French private equity firm Ardian, its new anchor shareholder, the group's chief executive said.
