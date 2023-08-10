Germany's Evonik second-quarter core profit slumps 38%

By Anastasiia Kozlova and Marta Frackowiak

Aug 10 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries EVKn.DE said on Thursday its second-quarter core profit fell 38% from last year, citing difficult economic environment as lacklustre demand holds back recovery.

"Germany is in a recession, Europe as well, and the economy in China is not picking up as we had hoped," CEO Christian Kullmann said in a statement, adding that the second quarter showed no meaningful turnaround for the business.

The company, whose products are used in goods from animal feed and diapers to Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 450 million euros ($494 million) for the quarter.

This is above analysts' forecast of 447.6 million euros provided by Vara Research, which were set at the higher-end of Evonik's outlook range of 430 million to 450 million euros.

In the last two months, a string of chemical companies in Germany, where energy prices are among the highest in Europe, including the industry leader BASF BASFn.DE have trimmed their forecasts.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Marta Frackowiak in Gdansk; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; marta.frackowiak@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.