Germany's Enpal reports first profitable year, says no plans for IPO

By Riham Alkousaa

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - German photovoltaics leasing firm Enpal on Wednesday reported an operating profit of 23 million euros ($25.84 million) in 2022, its first profitable year, benefiting from a solar boom in Europe's biggest economy in light of rising energy prices.

Enpal said it grew by 277% in 2022 with sales rising to 415 million euros from 110 million in 2021, with around 18,000 new customers.

It said two thirds of its customers in 2022 opted for the e-mobility product the company started offering last year along with its solar package, adding that it expects to grow in a way comparable to last year in 2023.

"We want to stay profitable, also significantly profitable," Chief Financial Officer Jochen Cassel told Reuters.

A drop in fossil energy prices has made it more challenging to convince customers to go renewable, the company said.

"The German government has yet not found a way to detach the refinance of solar for customers from current fossil energy pricing," Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer Boris Radke said.

Enpal is also investing more in new business models and new countries, which might also affect profitability, it said.

The company, which last month announced that it had received 430 million euros in debt funding, is not considering an initial public offering at the moment due to its sound funding and profitability, Cassel said.

"I think we have absolutely no pressure to go to capital markets because we are well-funded," he added.

($1 = 0.8902 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Rachel More)

