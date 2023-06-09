News & Insights

US Markets
BLK

Germany's Enpal gets $462 mln in renewable energy debt funding

June 09, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - German photovoltaics leasing firm Enpal on Friday said it received 430 million euros ($462.55 million) in debt funding from investors including BlackRock BLK.N, DWS DWSGn.DE and ING INGA.AS.

"Our financing partners across the world represent a crucial pillar of our strategy to supply our customers with the best possible renewable energy solutions and to become independent," said Enpal co-founder and chief investment officer Viktor Wingert.

($1 = 0.9296 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing bz Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.