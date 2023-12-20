News & Insights

Germany's energy use dropped 8% in 2023 - AGEB

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

December 20, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Vera Eckert for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany's energy use dropped 7.9% in 2023, as high prices and the contracting economy more than offset the effect of refugees boosting population numbers, industry statistics group AGEB said on Wednesday.

Usage fell to 368.2 million metric tons of coal equivalent, an industry standard measure, from 399.6 million in 2022, AGEB's preliminary figures showed.

This year's use has been 25% lower than the all-time high in 1990 when reunification boosted consumption in Europe's biggest economy.

"Energy-intensive industries in particular recorded declines in production, which had a noticeable impact on energy usage," an AGEB statement said.

Record prices following last year's energy supply crisis prompted households and industry to save energy, while governments and the private sector sought alternatives to Russian raw materials.

Mineral oil use was down 5.5% year on year. Gas use for power and heat generation and in manufacturing industries fell 4.3%.

Hard and brown coal usage also sank as power consumption declined, generation capacities were reduced, more renewable capacity was tapped and more electricity was imported.

Germany became a net importer of power for the first time since 2002, also owing to the final exit from nuclear energy.

The nation's CO2 emissions fell roughly 10% year on year, or by 66 million tons, AGEB estimated.

ENERGY SOURCE

2022*

2023

PCT CHANGE YR/YR

RESPECTIVE SHARE OF TOTAL USE in 2023

Oil

140.0

132.4

- 5.5

35.9

Natural gas

94.2

90.1

- 4.3

24.5

Hard coal

38.5

32.0

- 16.9

8.7

Lignite

39.8

31.1

- 21.9

8.5

Nuclear energy

12.9

2.7

- 79.2

0.7

Renewables

70.7

72.3

+ 2.3

19.6

Foreign power trade balance

- 3.5

1.1

...

0.3

Others

7.1

6.5

- 8.0

1.8

TOTAL

399.6

368.2

- 7.9

100

*Energy use numbers in million tons coal equivalent units. One unit equals 29.308 petajoules. Table allows for rounding errors.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.