Germany's energy use dropped 8% in 2023 - AGEB

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany's energy use dropped 7.9% in 2023, as high prices and the contracting economy more than offset the effect of refugees boosting population numbers, industry statistics group AGEB said on Wednesday.

Usage fell to 368.2 million metric tons of coal equivalent, an industry standard measure, from 399.6 million in 2022, AGEB's preliminary figures showed.

This year's use has been 25% lower than the all-time high in 1990 when reunification boosted consumption in Europe's biggest economy.

"Energy-intensive industries in particular recorded declines in production, which had a noticeable impact on energy usage," an AGEB statement said.

Record prices following last year's energy supply crisis prompted households and industry to save energy, while governments and the private sector sought alternatives to Russian raw materials.

Mineral oil use was down 5.5% year on year. Gas use for power and heat generation and in manufacturing industries fell 4.3%.

Hard and brown coal usage also sank as power consumption declined, generation capacities were reduced, more renewable capacity was tapped and more electricity was imported.

Germany became a net importer of power for the first time since 2002, also owing to the final exit from nuclear energy.

The nation's CO2 emissions fell roughly 10% year on year, or by 66 million tons, AGEB estimated.

ENERGY SOURCE 2022* 2023 PCT CHANGE YR/YR RESPECTIVE SHARE OF TOTAL USE in 2023 Oil 140.0 132.4 - 5.5 35.9 Natural gas 94.2 90.1 - 4.3 24.5 Hard coal 38.5 32.0 - 16.9 8.7 Lignite 39.8 31.1 - 21.9 8.5 Nuclear energy 12.9 2.7 - 79.2 0.7 Renewables 70.7 72.3 + 2.3 19.6 Foreign power trade balance - 3.5 1.1 ... 0.3 Others 7.1 6.5 - 8.0 1.8 TOTAL 399.6 368.2 - 7.9 100 *Energy use numbers in million tons coal equivalent units. One unit equals 29.308 petajoules. Table allows for rounding errors. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.