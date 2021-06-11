Germany's economy is overcoming the pandemic, Bundesbank says

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - The German economy is overcoming a pandemic-induced slump and will grow briskly this year and the next, the country's central bank said on Friday as it lifted its GDP and inflation forecasts for both years.

The Bundesbank now expects the German economy to grow by 3.7% this year, above an earlier forecast for 3%, while for next year it raised its growth projection to 5.2% from 4.5%. In 2023, it see growth at 1.7%.

"The German economy is overcoming the pandemic-related crisis," said Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann.

The Bundesbank's forecasts assume that the pandemic will be contained quickly and durably by the vaccination campaign and that curbs to activity will be quickly relaxed.

"This ensures strong catch-up effects, especially in the service sectors that were previously particularly impaired and in private consumption," Weidmann added.

Inflation is now seen at 2.6% this year, up from 1.8% seen previously. Inflation will then slow to 1.8% next year and 1.7% in 2023.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.