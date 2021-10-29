Germany's economy expands less than expected in Q3

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The German economy grew less than expected in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, suggesting that supply bottlenecks hampering manufacturers are holding back growth.

Europe's largest economy grew by 1.8% quarter on quarter in adjusted terms, the Federal Statistics Office said. A Reuters poll had forecast increases of 2.2%.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

