Germany's Ecobat Stolberg lead plant expects early summer restart after floods

HAMBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - German lead plant Ecobat Resources Stolberg, also known as Berzelius Stolberg, is expected to restart in early summer after serious damage from floods in July 2021, the company said.

Part of the Ecobat group, the plant was among several German industrial units hit by massive flooding in the country's west and south last year.

The exact timing of the restart is unclear but reconstruction is making good progress and operations are expected to resume in early summer, Ecobat told Reuters.

The Stolberg smelter largely supplies European battery producers with lead and has a capacity of about 155,000 tonnes, according to its website. Force majeure was declared on the smelter's contracts in July.

“Although uncertainties remain regarding the exact timing due to the complex situation globally, we are optimistic that much of the damaged equipment will be commissioned as early as this spring and anticipate full functionality of all equipment to be restored shortly thereafter, with restart of operations to occur during the first summer months,” said Ecobat Resources Germany CEO Sebastian Rudow.

The company has made “good progress" with the reconstruction effort in spite of the resurgence of COVID-19 in Germany and elsewhere in the European Union and the associated challenges to equipment delivery dates and contractor availability, he said.

“We continue to evaluate options for finding ways to accelerate our timeline and to get production back on track as quickly as possible,” he added.

Copper producer Aurubis AG NAFG.DE has said its nearby Stolberg copper products plant in Germany, also damaged in the flooding, resumed production in November.

