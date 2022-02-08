Germany's Ecobat Stolberg lead plant expects early summer restart after floods

HAMBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - German lead plant Ecobat Resources Stolberg, also known as Berzelius Stolberg, is expected to restart in early summer after serious damage from floods in July 2021, the company said.

Part of the Ecobat group, the plant was among several German industrial units hit by massive flooding in the country's west and south last year.

The exact timing of the restart is unclear but reconstruction is making good progress and operations are expected to resume in early summer, Ecobat told Reuters.

