Germany's Ecobat Stolberg lead plant expects early summer restart after floods

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

German lead plant Ecobat Resources Stolberg, also known as Berzelius Stolberg, is expected to restart in early summer after serious damage from floods in July 2021, the company said.

HAMBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - German lead plant Ecobat Resources Stolberg, also known as Berzelius Stolberg, is expected to restart in early summer after serious damage from floods in July 2021, the company said.

Part of the Ecobat group, the plant was among several German industrial units hit by massive flooding in the country's west and south last year.

The exact timing of the restart is unclear but reconstruction is making good progress and operations are expected to resume in early summer, Ecobat told Reuters.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More