Germany's E.ON needs to change, strategic process launched - CEO

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

E.ON, Germany's largest energy group by market value, has launched a strategic process, its new chief executive said on Wednesday, adding results were to be expected in autumn.

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE, Germany's largest energy group by market value, has launched a strategic process, its new chief executive said on Wednesday, adding results were to be expected in autumn.

"There is need for change," Leonhard Birnbaum, who took over as CEO last month, said during the group's virtual annual general meeting, declining to be more specific.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More