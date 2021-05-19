Germany's E.ON needs to change, strategic process launched - CEO

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE, Germany's largest energy group by market value, has launched a strategic process, its new chief executive said on Wednesday, adding results were to be expected in autumn.

"There is need for change," Leonhard Birnbaum, who took over as CEO last month, said during the group's virtual annual general meeting, declining to be more specific.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

