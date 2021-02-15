Germany's Drillisch in deals with D.Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland

Adds Drillisch, United Internet 2020 results, guidance

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - German independent telecom 1&1 Drillisch DRIG.DE said on Monday it had agreed to expand its fibre-optic cooperation with Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE and accepted an improved national roaming offer with Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE.

The deals advance Drillisch's plans to roll out a fourth 5G network in Germany, the subsidiary of United Internet UTDI.DE said, and sent its shares and those of its parent sharply higher in early trading.

Drillisch said that, if concluded, the roaming agreement with Telefonica would retrospectively add 34 million euros ($41 million) to its 2020 earnings that it would book in its 2021 fiscal year.

"In addition, an agreement on national roaming would constitute an essential prerequisite for 1&1 Drillisch's envisaged rollout of a high-performance 5G network," Drillisch said in a regulatory news release.

National roaming access to Telefonica's network would buy time for Drillisch to build out its own standalone network - a process that will take years to complete.

Commenting on its 2020 results, Drillisch confirmed its guidance for core earnings of 600 million euros, although after taking a write-off on unused internet connections the figure would turn out at 470 million euros.

Service revenues increased by 2.6% to 3.02 billion euros.

Giving an outlook for 2021, Drillisch expected service revenue to rise to 3.1 billion euros and forecast earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 650 million euros.

United Internet, in which CEO Ralph Dommermuth owns a 42% stake, reported EBITDA of 1.05 billion euros last year after the write-off related to Drillisch's internet connections.

Sales rose to 5.36 billion euros in 2020 from 5.19 billion the year before. United Internet forecast sales of 5.5 billion euros and EBITDA of 1.22 billion euros this year.

Drillisch shares rose by 7% in early trading on Monday while United Internet shares rallied 4%.

