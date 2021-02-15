Germany's Drillisch in deals with D.Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - German independent telecom 1&1 Drillisch DRIG.DE said on Monday it had agreed to expand its fibre-optic cooperation with Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE and accepted an improved national roaming deal with Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE.

The deals advance Drillisch's plans to roll out a fourth 5G network in Germany, the subsidiary of United Internet UTDI.DE said in a statement.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

