Germany's Drillisch in deals with D.Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland

German independent telecom 1&1 Drillisch said on Monday it had agreed to expand its fibre-optic cooperation with Deutsche Telekom and accepted an improved national roaming deal with Telefonica Deutschland.

The deals advance Drillisch's plans to roll out a fourth 5G network in Germany, the subsidiary of United Internet UTDI.DE said in a statement.

