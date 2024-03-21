News & Insights

Germany's Douglas shares trading below price guidance at IPO

Credit: REUTERS/Staff

March 21, 2024 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Emma-Victoria Farr for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas DOU1.DEshares fell 4.7% at its IPO debut on Thursday at the Frankfurt stock exchange, with an opening price of 25.50 euros per share, in Germany's largest listing since Schott Pharma 1SXP.DEin September.

Its final price guidance was 26.00 euros per share on Tuesday.

Douglas will receive 850 million euros from the IPO, and will have a market capitalisation of 2.8 billion euros ($3.05 billion). Including debt, the company will be valued at almost five billion euros ($5.43 billion) after going public.

The company, which remains backed by CVC Capital Partners and the Kreke family, will use proceeds from the sale to pay down company debt. The owners have committed to injecting around 300 million euros of extra capital to bolster the group's balance sheet.

($1 = 0.9177 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, writing by Andrey Sychev, Editing Madeline Chambers)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

