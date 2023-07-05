Germany's Deutsche Beteiligungs To Buy Majority Stake In Biogas Platform Avrio Energie

(RTTNews) - German private equity firm Deutsche Beteiligungs AG or DBAG (DEUBF.PK) announced Wednesday that it has made an investment, along with a related fund, in biogas platform Avrio Energie.

The company will acquire a majority stake in Avrio Energie from family-owned Leyendecker Group. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the sale.

Consummation of the purchase agreement is expected at end of July 2023. Following the deal, Avrio Energie's founders will retain a material minority share.

In the deal, DBAG expects to contribute both financial resources and expertise to support Avrio Energie's expansion plans.

Avrio Energie is a best-in-class operator of renewable energy plants, with portfolio comprising a cutting-edge biogas plant that generates both electricity as well as biomethane (renewable natural gas) from agricultural produce as well as animal manure. The biogas plant generates 77 gigawatt hours or GWh per year.

Tom Alzin, Spokesman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs, said, "We believe that biogas has immense potential in mitigating climate change and meeting the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. Avrio Energie's expertise in operating biogas plants positions them as a key player in this field, and we will support them in pursuing its organic growth and buy-and-build strategy."

In Germany, Deutsche Beteiligungs shares were trading at 29.05 euros, up 1.57%.

