Germany's decision to take Uniper stake doesn't have to be forever, says Scholz

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - The German government's decision to take a stake in Uniper UN01.DE doesn't have to apply forever but is needed now to support the embattled utility, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Apart from that, we assume that we have financial wiggle room when it comes to the things that we have discussed with each other here," said Scholz after announcing a bailout package for Uniper in which the state will take a 30% stake.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.