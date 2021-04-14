Germany's CPI, Aroundtown to buy Globalworth in $1.88 bln real estate deal

April 14 (Reuters) - Germany's CPI Property Group O5G.DE and Aroundtown SA AT1.DE on Wednesday offered to buy London-listed Globalworth Real Estate Investments GWI.L in a deal valued at about 1.57 billion euros ($1.88 billion).

Globalworth shareholders will be entitled to get 7 euros per share in cash, CPI said.

($1 = 0.8358 euros)

