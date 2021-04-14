Germany's CPI, Aroundtown to buy Globalworth in $1.88 bln real estate deal

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Germany's CPI Property Group and Aroundtown SA on Wednesday offered to buy London-listed Globalworth Real Estate Investments in a deal valued at about 1.57 billion euros ($1.88 billion).

April 14 (Reuters) - Germany's CPI Property Group O5G.DE and Aroundtown SA AT1.DE on Wednesday offered to buy London-listed Globalworth Real Estate Investments GWI.L in a deal valued at about 1.57 billion euros ($1.88 billion).

Globalworth shareholders will be entitled to get 7 euros per share in cash, CPI said.

($1 = 0.8358 euros)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More