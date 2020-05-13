Germany's coronavirus infections rise by 933 cases to 172,239 -RKI

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose 933 to stand at 172,239, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 89 to 7,723, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

