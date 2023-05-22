News & Insights

Germany's Continental sells Russian tyre plant to S8 Capital

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

May 22, 2023 — 05:35 am EDT

May 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Continental CONG.DE has sold its Russian tyre plant to the Russian holding company S8 Capital, the car parts manufacturer said on Monday.

The factory employs 1,110 people and is located in Kaluga, south west of Moscow, close to Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE former production plant.

Both parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price, Continental added.

S8 Capital, owned by Russian entrepreneur Armen Sarkisian,develops IT solutions in finance, retail, and telecommunications.

Ithas also acquiredthe Russian assets of Bosch and Otis OTIS.N.

