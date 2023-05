May 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Continental CONG.DE has sold its Russian plant to the Russian holding company S8 Capital, the car parts manufacturer said on Monday.

Both parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price, it added.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.