Germany's Continental announces job cuts in automotive division

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German car parts manufacturer Continental CONG.DE on Monday said it will cut jobs in its automotive division as part of a plan to save 400 million euros ($427.96 million) per year from 2025.

The number of staff reductions was not immediately clear, but it will amount to the "mid-four-digit range," the company added.

($1 = 0.9347 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray)

