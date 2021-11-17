Germany's Commerzbank works to remain independent - CEO

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE is working to satisfy the necessary conditions to remain independent, Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof said on Wednesday.

Knof also said it would be better if the government shed its stake in the lender at some point.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

