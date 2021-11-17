Germany's Commerzbank works to remain independent - CEO

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Frank Siebelt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Germany's Commerzbank is working to satisfy the necessary conditions to remain independent, Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof said on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE is working to satisfy the necessary conditions to remain independent, Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof said on Wednesday.

Knof also said it would be better if the government shed its stake in the lender at some point.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters