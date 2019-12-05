Germany's Commerzbank may open 400-strong IT hub in Bulgaria -minister

SOFIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE is considering opening an information technology (IT) hub in Bulgaria and employing more than 400 IT specialists, Bulgarian Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov said.

Karanikolov said on Thursday he had met with Carsten Bittner, of Commerzbank's Group Technology Foundations, who presented the German bank's investment plans.

Germany's second largest lender declined to comment.

Bulgaria's fast-growing information and communications sector employs more than 60,000 people in the Balkan country of 7 million people and its sales exceeded 5.5 billion levs ($3.1 billion) in 2018.

($1 = 1.7739 leva)

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Arno Schuetze Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alexander Smith)

((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-2-93-99-731;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.