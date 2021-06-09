Commodities

Germany's chemical association lifts 2021 forecast, points to stronger recovery

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published

German chemical industry association VCI on Wednesday raised its chemical production outlook for the year, boosted by strong sales and demand from Asia in the first quarter, suggesting a faster than expected recovery for the industry.

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - German chemical industry association VCI on Wednesday raised its chemical production outlook for the year, boosted by strong sales and demand from Asia in the first quarter, suggesting a faster than expected recovery for the industry.

Production in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, which are important contributors to Germany's gross domestic product, is expected to grow by 4.5% in 2021, up from previous forecast of 3% VCI made in March.

It sees revenue rising 8% to around 206 billion euros ($251 billion), and producer prices jumping 3.5% in the year.

The sector posted a 0.8% rise in first-quarter output from a year earlier. Revenue and prices also increased, rising 1.1% and as 0.3% respectively.

"The first few months give hope for a good year ... demand for chemicals and pharmaceuticals is increasing," VCI head Christian Kullmann said in a statement.

Kullmann warned about raw material bottlenecks slowing the recovery, saying they were impacting every company in Germany but he expected the situation to ease in the course of the year.

($1 = 0.8210 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular