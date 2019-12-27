Germany's Bund yield hovers below six-month highs

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Government bond yields across the euro area nudged lower on Friday, in listless, holiday-thinned trade.

Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the euro area nudged lower on Friday, in listless, holiday-thinned trade.

News on Thursday that China is in close touch with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal bolstered sentiment in world markets, keeping stocks near record highs.

Still, bond yields across the single currency bloc edged down as markets reopened after the Christmas holiday, reflecting a preference by investors to hold onto safe-haven bonds in illiquid markets.

In early Friday trade, 10-year bond yields in Germany DE10YT=RR, France FR10YT=RR and the Netherlands NL10YT=RR were just one basis point lower on the day.

The Germany Bund yield hovered at -0.26%, holding below six-month highs hit last week at around -0.21%. In southern Europe, Italian bond yields were broadly lower IT2YT=RR, IT10YT=RR.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More