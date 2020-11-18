Germany's Bund yield dips to 1-1/2 week low

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell to its lowest level since Pfizer revealed its COVID-19 vaccine update a week-and-a-half ago, as concern that economic activity will remain depressed long after a vaccine is rolled out supported safe-haven bonds.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that it was not time to shut down emergency programs aimed at battling the economic fallout from the pandemic, with cases surging again and the economy left with "a long way to go" to recover.

Tuesday's weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales appeared to support that view, pushing U.S. Treasury yield down.

In the euro area too, European Central Bank officials have sounded cautiously optimistic on a vaccine and suggested that monetary policy stimulus will remain in place for some time.

"Yields continue to grind lower as more warning signs flash about the near term outlook. The positive vaccine news now seems but a faint echo and not the game changer many hope it to be," said Benjamin Schroeder, senior rates strategist at ING.

"Euro zone spreads appear to have eyes only for QE (quantitative easing), shrugging off volatility and EU setbacks," he said, referring to news this week that Hungary and Poland have blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund by European Union governments.

In early London trade, Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield dipped to -0.579% DE10YT=RR, its lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks.

Ten-year bond yields across the currency bloc were slightly lower on the day with Italian borrowing costs keeping recent record lows around 0.57% IT10YT=RR in sight.

The gap or spread over German Bund yields hovered around 115 bps DE10IT10=RR and was close to its tightest levels since early 2018.

Analysts at NatWest Markets said they believe a significant "pessimism premium" remains priced in to bond markets.

"We estimate the COVID-19 premium to be 50 bps – the recent sell-off has barely moved the needle. There could be much further for markets to go," they said in a note.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

