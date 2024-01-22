Germany's Branicks aims to delay payments in talks with lenders

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Branicks Group AG BRNKn.DE is in talks with lenders to delay loan repayments, the board of the German commercial real estate firm said in a statement on Monday.

The Group, which manages 13.9 billion euros' ($15.13 billion) worth of assets, is entering into negotiations with lenders who financed the 2022 acquisition of VIB Vermoegen AG as well as proposing talks with holders of notes maturing in 2024, it said.

No dividend will be paid for the financial year 2023, added the firm formerly known as DIC Asset.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Louis van Boxel-Woolf Editing by Miranda Murray)

