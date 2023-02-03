Germany's Bosch 2022 EBIT rises 15.6%

Credit: REUTERS/Thierry Roge

February 03, 2023 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch on Friday reported a 15.6% jump in operating profit last year, boosted by strong demand for its technology from carmakers and those seeking alternative fuel sources to Russian gas.

"Despite semiconductor shortages and a weak economy, all business sectors were able to increase their sales," Bosch's finance chief Markus Forschner said.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 3.7 billion euros ($4.04 billion) in the year, from 3.2 billion in 2021, while revenue rose by 10% after adjustments for exchange-rate effects to 88.4 billion euros.

Sales at the Mobility Solution division rose faster than automotive production, the company said, increasing by 12% to 52.6 billion euros.

Pushed by Germany's attempt to wean itself off Russian gas, demand for energy efficient heat pumps rose last year with sales jumping 50%, the company said, adding that it will expand its manufacturing capacity for heat pumps in Europe.

Bosch said it aims to increase its sales and further improve its profitability in 2023. "We are on course to achieve our long-term target margin of at least 7%," Forschner said.

($1 = 0.9169 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.