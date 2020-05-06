Germany's bond yields rise as it launches first public bond sale since 2015

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Germany's borrowing costs rose on Wednesday, ahead of the pricing of its first syndicated bond sale in half a decade, as the country prepares to support an economy already hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.

Bleak economic data earlier in the session underscored the need for extra funding. Germany is set to sell 7.5 billion euros ($8.1 billion) of 15-year bonds via syndication, where the borrower appoints banks to sell debt to investors.

Normally, Germany only sells debt through closed auctions. But it announced new syndicated issues earlier this year as part of increased funding needs, after the government said it would increase spending to try and prop up the economy through a potentially deep recession.

"In the very near term, the force that will dominate the market is supply," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "We are in the post-ECB, post-Fed week, so I expect a number of refinancing announcements which could be skewed towards the longer end."

Both France and Spain are scheduled to hold debt auctions in the near future, he added.

Bond yields tend to rise when there is a bond sale coming, as investors make room for new supply and adjust for an increase in outstanding debt.

Germany's benchmark 10-year yield rose 3.5 basis points to -0.55%, though it remains close to seven-week lows hit on Tuesday. DE10YT=RR

Longer-dated 30-year yields DE30YT=RR were up about three basis points at -0.10%.

The German syndication comes on a day when data showed orders for industrial goods in Europe's biggest economy hit their lowest since records began in 1991, as the coronavirus crisis slashed domestic and foreign demand for goods.

Elsewhere, other euro zone government bond yields remained fairly steady as investors digested the shock news from Tuesday that a German constitutional court had given the European Central Bank three months to justify bond purchases under its flagship stimulus programme.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the independence of the ECB was key to the foundations of the European Union and no constitutional court should decide what it can do.

Italian bond yields, which had spiked on the news, rose another basis point or so, with 10-year yields at 1.88% and the closely-watched spread over Germany at 241 basis points. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

($1 = 0.9253 euros)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by William Maclean and Mark Potter)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.