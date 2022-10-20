Germany's bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs

German government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Thursday, following a fresh selloff in U.S. Treasuries and as investors assessed the impact of possible new tightening measures at next week's European Central Bank policy meeting.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR rose 6.5 basis points (bps) to its highest since August 2011 at 2.432%, while the two-year yield DE2YT=RR was up 5.5 bps to its highest since December 2008 of 2.138%.

U.S. borrowing costs rose in early London trade, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 1.5 bps to a fresh 14-year high of 4.15%, after jumping overnight on an aggressive rate hike outlook. US10YT=RR

