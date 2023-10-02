News & Insights

Germany's Birkenstock aims to raise up to $1.58 bln in US IPO

October 02, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Birkenstock, the German premium footwear brand backed by private-equity firm L Catterton, said on Monday it was seeking to raise up to $1.58 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) in New York.

About 32.26 million shares, priced between $44 and $49 apiece, would be sold in the IPO by the company and its selling stockholders, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, which traces its roots back to 1774, is a sixth-generation family-owned business. Most of its products are manufactured in facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Saxony in Germany.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters for the IPO.

