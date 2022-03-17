Germany's biggest refinery MiRo fully delivering products to market

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - Germany's biggest refinery MiRO said it can fully supply its delivery obligations of oil products at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised questions around possible disruption to crude oil supplies in Europe.

"MiRO currently has no restrictions on the availability of fuel and heating oil," a spokeswoman said in response to an enquiry.

The European Union has so far stopped short of a ban on Russian oil after the invasion began on Feb. 24, but some operators have voluntarily ceased imports.

MiRO is owned by four parties including Russia's oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM which has a 24% share. The others are Phillips 66 Continental Holding (18.75%) PSX.N, Esso Deutschland XOM.N (25%), and Shell SHEL.L (32.25%).

The spokeswoman said the plant works on a tolling basis without taking any role in its owners' decisions around procurement, sales or logistics.

Applicable sanctions had had no impact on Rosneft's ability to continue its activities, she said.

"Therefore, at the moment, we assume that the cooperation between our shareholders will continue "normally", she said.

MiRO produced 14 million tonnes of gasoline, diesel, heating oil, bitumen and propylene in 2021 from 12.3 million tonnes of crude, with Russian crude accounting for 14% of the oil intake.

It receives oil arriving via the Transalpine pipeline (TAL) that arrives in Italy's Trieste but its shareholders can also tap into North African, North American and Middle Eastern supplies, the spokeswoman said.

In eastern Germany, Rosneft's ROSN.MM refinery in Schwedt and Rosneft's Germany office in Berlin did not reply to enquiries about flows on pipelines, notably the Druzhba pipeline through Poland.

Druzhba supplies Schwedt and TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA refinery in Leuna, eastern Germany, among other locations.

TotalEnergies has stopped purchasing oil from Russia, as have sector peers Shell SHEL.L, BP BP.L and Exxon Mobil.

Landlocked Leuna was continuing to receive supplies via Druzhba, TotalEnergie CEO said last week. The company was evaluating if there are alternative routes.

Press spokespersons for Swiss refiner Varo Energy CG.O and German operations of Italy's Eni ENI.MI, both shareholders in Bayernoil, a refinery in Bavaria of which Rosneft owns 28.57%, did not reply to enquiries about Russian oil receipts.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

