Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Germany's financial market watchdog BaFin is investigating Wirecard's WDIG.DE communication with investors directly ahead of the publication of a critical audit by KPMG, a spokeswoman for the regulator said on Friday.

BaFin had previously said it would include the findings of the KPMG audit in its ongoing investigation into suspected market manipulation in Wirecard stock.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

