Germany's BaFin conducting multiple investigations into Wirecard - president

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's financial watchdog said on Tuesday that it was looking very closely at developments surrounding German payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE.

BaFin president Felix Hufeld, speaking to journalists by phone, said that the German markets watchdog had multiple investigations ongoing.

