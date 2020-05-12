Germany's BaFin conducting multiple investigations into Wirecard - president

Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Germany's financial watchdog said on Tuesday that it was looking very closely at developments surrounding German payments company Wirecard.

BaFin president Felix Hufeld, speaking to journalists by phone, said that the German markets watchdog had multiple investigations ongoing.

