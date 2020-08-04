Markets

Germany's BaFin audits Wirecard accounts from 2017 to 2019

Hans Seidenstuecker Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

Germany's financial watchdog BaFin said on Wednesday it was conducting an audit of the accounts covering the past few years of the collapsed payments company Wirecard.

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany's financial watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday it was conducting an audit of the accounts covering the past few years of the collapsed payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE.

BaFin said it was conducting the audit after the nation's account watchdog, the Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP), informed BaFin that Wirecard refused to accept an error it had found or cooperate with the watchdog.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Edmund Blair)

