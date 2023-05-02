News & Insights

Germany's Baerbock calls for global target for renewable energy expansion

Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

May 02, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by Alexander Ratz for Reuters ->

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called for a global target for the expansion of renewable energies.

Speaking at the start of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Baerbock said the G7 had already set such targets, but that there should be globally-binding goals for the expansion of wind and solar energy.

Representatives of more than 40 countries are coming together in Berlin this week as part of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in order to discuss further steps towards achieving climate goals enshrined in the 2015 Paris agreement.

Alongside Germany, the United Arab Emirates is hosting the next global climate conference, COP28, from November 30 to December 10 in Dubai.

The climate dialogue is considered preparation for the conference. Among the participants is Washington's special envoy for climate, John Kerry.

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz, Writing by Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

