Germany's Axel Springer mandates diversity training after its own #MeToo

Media company Axel Springer told workers on Thursday that diversity and inclusion courses would be mandatory for all top managers as it seeks to contain the fallout from a media report into its handling of allegations of harassment of women.

By 2026, women should make up at least 40% of top leadership, it said.

The board said in their e-mail, which was first reported by Spiegel magazine, they did not want to comment on the FT report in detail.

"The article paints a misleading picture of the compliance investigation, the consequences drawn from it, the entire company and its leadership," it said.

Axel Springer did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of European business hours.

